Jerry Shirley

Jerry D. Shirley, U.S. Air Force Major (Ret), Tucson, passed away on August 20, 2022. Mr. Shirley was born in 1943 in Davenport IA to Harry V. and Irene C. (Whalen) Shirley. He and brothers, Thomas J. "Jim" Shirley and David J. Shirley, grew up in Mobile, AL where he graduated from Murphy High School. Mr. Shirley attended Florida State University in Tallahassee on a full basketball scholarship, receiving a B.S. Degree in 1965, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Shirley served as a pilot in Vietnam and as a pilot/instructor at various USAF bases in the U.S. and Germany. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and several other medals during his career. He retired in 1985 and settled in Tucson. Jerry enjoyed daily golf outings, traveling to gatherings of his college basketball buddies and driving to Iowa for family reunions. He was a kind and generous man and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Special thanks to golf buddies Frank and Bob for their support during his illness. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by an aunt, Lorena Whalen, Davenport IA, and cousins: Paulette Bolton, Western Springs IL; Terry (Bob) Ratcliff, Davenport IA; Tim (Paula) Hardi, St. Louis MO; Deb Whalen, Davenport IA and Cindi Whalen, Lawrence KS. He is also survived by close friends, Glenn & Carol Brasch, Tucson. Burial will be at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana. Memorials may be made to Aviva Children's Services, Tucson.