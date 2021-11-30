Jerry Tolle

His love of sports and competitive nature continued throughout his life. He was one of the leading amateur golfers in Tucson, winning the 1963 Randolph Men's club championship and multiple wins in the Citizen Cup golf championships. He served on the Tucson Bowling Association board and was among the top bowlers in Tucson from the 50's to the 90's. He is in the Tucson Bowling Hall of Fame. He coached little league and youth football for years. He was honored to be inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. He became a member of the Tucson Country Club in 1965, and could often be found there perfecting his golf game.

Jerry was an avid bird hunter. Over the years, he enjoyed training his beloved Brittany Spaniels and German Shorthaired pointer, and also competed in field trials around the state. This love of hunting and dogs is also shared by his son, Bill, and they spent a lot of time enjoying this together.