Jerry Tolle

TOLLE, Jerry J.
88, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021 in Tucson, after a short and sudden illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on September 28, 1933 in Douglas, Arizona. After moving to Tucson, he attended Blenman Elementary, Doolen Junior High, Tucson High School, and was a proud graduate of the University of Arizona.
In school, Jerry was an exceptional athlete. At Tucson High, in the early 50's he lettered in baseball and basketball. He pitched for Tucson High in three state championships, and was all state. While attending the U of A he was a four-year baseball letterman. He was a lefty pitcher, and was fortunate to go to the college world series with the Cats. He then went on to pitch in the minor leagues in 1956 for the Tucson Cowboys. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and participated in many student organizations.
While at the U of A he met a sweet girl from Cottonwood, Arizona, Joan Muretic. They wed in August 1958 and went on to have two children, Bill and Brenda. They have been married for an incredible 63 years.
After graduation Jerry was in active military service from 1956 to 1958. He served as a Captain at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He then continued in the reserves and was honorably discharged in 1968.
After his military service, he worked for the purchasing department at the University of Arizona. He then spent a good portion of his career in sales, and as a manager, at Van Waters and Rogers Scientific Equipment. Later he owned his own printing company, Pride in Graphics.
His love of sports and competitive nature continued throughout his life. He was one of the leading amateur golfers in Tucson, winning the 1963 Randolph Men's club championship and multiple wins in the Citizen Cup golf championships. He served on the Tucson Bowling Association board and was among the top bowlers in Tucson from the 50's to the 90's. He is in the Tucson Bowling Hall of Fame. He coached little league and youth football for years. He was honored to be inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. He became a member of the Tucson Country Club in 1965, and could often be found there perfecting his golf game.
Jerry was an avid bird hunter. Over the years, he enjoyed training his beloved Brittany Spaniels and German Shorthaired pointer, and also competed in field trials around the state. This love of hunting and dogs is also shared by his son, Bill, and they spent a lot of time enjoying this together.
Jerry and Joan have traveled extensively all over the US, attended U of A sports events, and been active and supportive to the University of Arizona. They were very social, and spent time with many lifelong friends over the years. Many wonderful memories were made taking family trips and spending summers in San Diego. They were members of Christ Church United Methodist, and most recently Northminster Presbyterian Church. Jerry was also a member of the Catalina Rotary Club. Jerry had a love for westerns and military history movies and books. It is rumored that he was a very good gin player. He also gave unlimited support to the Coca Cola company and Oreo's. He had a great sense of humor, and always enjoyed telling and hearing a good joke.
Jerry's family meant more to him than anything in the world. He sacrificed and worked hard to provide for his family. His family was his priority. As a father, he was always there with great advice, laughter, and an honest and straightforward opinion. He was a strong, loving and supportive son, husband, father, and grandfather.
He was incredibly proud of his only grandson, Tanner Aros, who he loved with all his heart. Tanner brought him the most joy. He was a devoted and loving grandfather. They shared a love of baseball, and Grandpa attended games from age 3 to 16, and watched countless practices. He was Tanners biggest fan in baseball and life.
Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, Tiff; his mother Marguerite Tolle, and Father Ray William Tolle. Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan; his son, Bill Tolle; his daughter and son-in law, Brenda and Roy Aros, and his grandson, Tanner Aros of Tucson, AZ.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the Lowell-Stevens building, at the north end of the U of A stadium. Parking is in the Cherry Street Garage directly across the street. BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.