Jerry Wharton

Wharton, Jerry Jim

Jerry Jim Wharton passed away on May 3, 2022 after having a stroke on May 2. Jerry was born Dec 30, 1931 (6:30AM) in Norman, OK to William F. and Gladys M. Wharton. The family of four (including his older sister, Billie) moved to the Tucson area when he was quite young.

Jerry was in the Army National Guard from 1949-1952. He followed that with a five year appointment to the army which finished in 1957. He was active duty from March of 1953 to march of 1955 where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the UN Service Medal.

Jerry was also a University of Arizona student. He earned a Bachelor's degree in 1953, a BA in Psychology in 1957 and a Master's in Education in 1963. He began teaching high school mathematics at Rincon HS in 1959. He moved to Palo Verde HS in 1962, when it opened and taught there for the rest of his High School teaching career. He also taught math for Pima Community College for a few years in the mid-1980s.

Jerry married Mary Evelyn Dungan in 1957 and they had three children who survive him: William Arthur Wharton (Born Dec 1959), Jeri Ellen Stallings (born May 1962) and Gavin James Wharton (born September 1966). This first marriage ended with divorce, as did another of only a few months.

He married Lois T. Putzier on 5/5/93 and they were together until her death on 2/5/2013. They put time, energy and effort into supporting causes they believed in including: protesting against the "School of the Americas," Working on Raul Grijalva campaigns, "Witness for Peace, and Guatemala Acupuncture and Medical Aid Project (GUAMAP)." Lois was arrested at a march against SOA and spent 6 months in prison. Jerry drove every weekend to spend visiting hours with her.

He married Erin Hagan on 10/21/2016 and they were together until she died on 6/13/2019.

Jerry was an avid games player. He was a strong checkers player and played tournament chess. He played many cards games and became an advanced senior master (1987) and then a Life Master (1988) of the American Contract Bridge League.

Jerry was a founding member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, where services will be held (4831 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ, 85711) on June 11, 2022 at 10AM. Reception to follow. Those who cannot be at the services in person may contact: wwharton@cox.net about a zoom link. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to: Witness for Peace: https://www.solidaritycollective.org/; SOA Watch: https://soaw.org/home

