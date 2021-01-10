Jesse Copeland

COPELAND, Jesse Burton
"Skipper"
On December 31, 2020, Jesse passed away at age 78.
Skipper was born on November 25, 1942 in Tampa, FL, to Jesse James and Lula Mae Copeland. He has two sons, Stacy Copeland of Lubbock, TX, and Kelly Copeland of Midland, TX.
He grew up around the shrimp and fishing industry in Brownsville, TX. Skipper and his dad, Jesse, worked together as mechanics. He spent a brief time in South America working as a mechanic as well.
Skipper had a true passion for country music. It began as a boy who fell in love with the sounds of Johnny Cash, and it ignited his lifelong love and pursuit of performing. He was a talented singer and guitar player, with a unique style often compared to Willie Nelson. He chose to chase his music dream for many years and played with artists such as Freddy Fender on occasion, eventually forming several of his own bands. He never hesitated to pick up his guitar and sing at family gatherings or while sitting around as friends and family visited.
He moved from Brownsville to Tucson, Arizona, in the 80's, where he lived the remainder of his life. There, he discovered a talent as a barber. He made many friends in his work and was described as giving and loving. He was known for his kind spirit, sweet smile, and his undying love of music and motorcycles.
Skipper was preceded in death by his father, Jesse and his mother, Mae. He is survived by his sons, Stacy and Kelly Copeland; nephews, Josh and Clint Copeland; four grandchildren, Amanda, Austin and Sawyer Copeland and Chase Wilson and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tucson Youth Music Center at tucsonmusicschool.org. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.