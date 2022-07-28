Jessie Deyoe

Jessie Ford Deyoe passed away on July 24, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1933 in Troy, New York. Jessie was united in marriage in 1952 to Eugene Deyoe Sr. and was blessed with 6 children. Jessie is survived by her children Gene (Laurie), Kelly, Cheri Whisler, and Tanya and her sister Kathleen Pinches (Warren). Jessie also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, and their children. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Deyoe Sr., son James Deyoe, daughter Michelle Deyoe, sisters Roberta Cummings, Jeannette Ford, and brother Harold Ford. Jessie raised six kids while moving for her husband's work in road construction to different towns in Arizona. She would often put the needs of her family needs ahead of her own and waited to go back to work until the youngest child was in school. Jessie retired as administrative associate for Campus Health Services at the University of Arizona after 27 years. Being a devoted Christian, Jessie has been part of the St. Mark's UMC family since 1968 when St. Mark's was still a small church. Church has always been an integral part of her life as well as her devotion to serve others. She had been involved in many areas including singing in the choir, as president of the United Methodist Women, and worked on the church finance committee as well as the Conference Committee on Finance & Administration. She was a Stephen Minister at St. Mark's and visited people at home or in facilities to offer support and a caring ear. She had a heart to serve other people. She later became involved in Interfaith Community Services as a driver to drive clients to doctor appointments or to go shopping. She was willing to do pickups for people who were too far away for other drivers to consider. Jessie was an inspiration to all those who met her and knew her. Even though she possessed a quiet strength and inner peace that served her well in life, once she made up her mind, she was persistent and relentless. Jessie loved and adored her family and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling with her family and has visited many places. Jessie enjoyed camping on Mount Lemmon until the last few years. Jessie was an avid card player, playing games at Sunday lunch every week. She was very competitive. Jessie suffered many ailments in her later years, including COPD. She did not let it stop her and took some long trips while having to use oxygen 24 hours a day. After a very challenging month of trying to keep her oxygen level within a normal range, she made the decision that enough was enough, and she was done fighting. She decided to decline further life support and shortly succumbed to respiratory failure. She died the way she lived, on her terms and when she was ready, with her family surrounding her. She has moved on from this life to the next to be with her Lord. She is greatly missed. Viewing is at Evergreen Mortuary, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., on Saturday, July 30 from 3:30 to 6 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Mark's UMC, where she attended, at 1431 West Magee Rd, Tucson Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Interfaith Community Services Tucson.