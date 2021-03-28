Jesus Juarez

93, said his last rosary with his family on March 14, 2021, before peacefully departing to the Lord. He was our model of a good man. Devoted to his family, devoted to God, devoted to country, humble, and hard working. He spent his life fulfilled in the service of the women God placed around him: his wife of 56 years, Tessie, who passed in 2000. As well as his five daughters, Patricia ('07), Mary Rose ('15) (Richard), Genie, Josephine, and Renee. Jesus was a WWII veteran, an aviation mechanic, and a supervisor at the Magma Copper mine for more than 30 years, before focusing all his days and labors into the service of God. He was a Eucharistic minister into his 93rd year. His eight grandchildren range from 26 to 50 years of age, his ten great-grandchildren range from 1 to 30 years old, as well as one great-great-grandchild. In his prime, his shoulders were broad, and his grip was firm. He would hunt with bow and arrow with his friends, "the over the hill gang" and he was the first to throw balls of wrapping paper at Christmas, which we held each year in Grandpa's home with presents filling half of the living room. He enjoyed John Wayne movies and did yardwork and hung Christmas lights into his 90s. No words will express how much we will miss him, or the joy that we have knowing his peace and excitement during his last rites. May God guide us to his example as the rock, which has returned to dust.