Jesus Martinez

Jesus was born in Tucson on September 13, 1928, to father, Jose Martinez and mother, Dolores Romo Martinez. One of 13 children, Jesus helped out his family at an early age. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17. On June 17, 1950, he married his one and only love, Lupe Hughes, promising to take care of her always. An engineer and manager, he worked with the government in the Aerospace field on jets, missiles, missile launching and training of British and German allied troops. In 1962, he homesteaded their property in the Tucson Mountains and built the home where they welcomed and raised four children. To this day the home is filled with his unconditional love and is a testament to his hard work, dedication to family and is a legacy that will continue for time to come. He touched the lives of many with a profound love and zest for life rarely found.