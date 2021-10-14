Jesus Mendibles

MENDIBLES, Jesus Daniel
58, of Tucson, AZ, finished his fight on October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Selina Mendibles on February 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Daniel, Andrea, Jessica, Felicia, Anjelina, Leesa, Elijah and seven grandchildren, as well as the mother of his children, Araceli Mendibles. He served his family and country with all he was. Military honors will be rendered on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATON & FUNERAL.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.