Jesus Mendibles

58, of Tucson, AZ, finished his fight on October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Selina Mendibles on February 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Daniel, Andrea, Jessica, Felicia, Anjelina, Leesa, Elijah and seven grandchildren, as well as the mother of his children, Araceli Mendibles. He served his family and country with all he was. Military honors will be rendered on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATON & FUNERAL.