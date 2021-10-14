 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesus Mendibles

Jesus Mendibles

MENDIBLES, Jesus Daniel

58, of Tucson, AZ, finished his fight on October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Selina Mendibles on February 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Daniel, Andrea, Jessica, Felicia, Anjelina, Leesa, Elijah and seven grandchildren, as well as the mother of his children, Araceli Mendibles. He served his family and country with all he was. Military honors will be rendered on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATON & FUNERAL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Advice on buying an electric car

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News