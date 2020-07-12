OCHOA, Jesus F. "Chuy"
December 25, 1960 - July 4, 2020
OUR KARAOKE KING Preceded in death by both parents, Francisco "Pancho" and Maria Carmen Ochoa; daughter, Julia Marie Gutierrez; grandson, Jesus Ochoa III. Survived by three children; 15 grandkids; nine great-grandkids and many siblings. Traditional services will be held Friday, July 17-18, 2020 at San Ignacio Church, Burial to follow at Monte Calvario Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Chuy was known for his personality, laugh, most of all for his love of karaoke. We love you so much and will forever miss you. MAY YOU SPREAD YOUR BEAUTIFUL WINGS AND SING TO US FROM THE HEAVENS ABOVE WE LOVE YOU DAD! Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
