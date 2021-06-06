Jesus Ortiz

On May 1, 2020 our family lost its Patriarch. He joins his beautiful wife, Gloria of 58 years; son, Estevan and grandson, Fernando "Fatboy" Galvan. He will be greatly missed by his children: sons, Jesse Jr. (Martha), Joey (Renee) Ortiz; daughters, Irma (Tony) Tarango, Imelda Galvan; granddaughters, Carisa (Lance) Henry, Jenna Ortiz; grandsons, Jesse III (Laura), Sergio (Rosana), Estevan (Carmen), Joe II (Brittney) Ortiz and Tony Tarango Jr; great-grandchildren, Jazlyn, Janessa, Viana, Joe III, Janee Ortiz, Andrew and Sianna Henry, Damien and Romeo Galvan; sisters, Aurelia and Antonia. He was born in Nogales, AZ to Jose and Josefa Ortiz and was one of 12 children, raised in Ruby, AZ until he was eight years old. Ruby held a special place in his heart all of his life, he shared special memories with his family and visited as often as he could. He met Gloria at a hospital in Nogales, she was a nurse taking care of his ailing mother. They fell in love, got married, and were blessed with five children. They lived in Nogales for a short time and moved permanently to Tucson in the early sixties, making Barrio Hollywood their home. Family always came first, he loved carne asadas and enjoyed drinking a Bud Light with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed a Pat's chili dog at least once a week. He worked at various mines with Pima and Duval being his favorites, he continued working as a groundskeeper at the UofA for 16 wonderful years, he loved being part of the Wildcat family. He loved working outside, gardening, and watching the Dodgers and Wildcats. Our fondest memories will be how they enjoyed Saturday nights, attending every event at the Casino, Del Rio, or Stardust ballroom! They would enjoy the beautiful music and dance the night away, later in life they danced with the same enjoyment under the carport with the music from their record player. Jesus always believed in hard work and integrity, with an unquestionable moral compass. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. Please join us for a gravesite service at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.