 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesus TRIAS

Jesus TRIAS

  • Updated

TRIAS, Jesus A.,

Retired Lt. Colonel,

U.S. Air Force

"Jess", 89, passed peacefully into his heavenly home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in 1931 to Jesus B. and Dolores Aguirre in Tucson. He took ROTC while attending the UofA. Upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. Visitation will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., because of the virus, certain restrictions will be required. Private Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Saturday September 19, 2020. Burial at Our Lady of the Desert.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News