JETT, Mildred Pidgeon
beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died in Phoenix on November 28, 2018, at the age of 90. The youngest of five children, she was born to Grover and Ellen (Gleeson) Pidgeon. An Arizona native, Mildred was born on January 2, 1928, in Lowell. She was raised in Bisbee, where she married John Jett, her husband of 48 years, and lived in Colorado before returning to Arizona. After living and working in Phoenix for many years, Mildred and John retired to Tucson. Mildred was an independent woman and thinker, ahead of her time in many ways. She was a passionate and caring person who loved spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for a life of service to her family, church, and community. Mildred was preceded in death by her loving husband John and son-in-law, Walter. She is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Herb) Dreyer, Marilyn Majerczyk, and Juliet Jett; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister, Ellen (Pidgeon) Pullen; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Services will be on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Episcopal church or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.