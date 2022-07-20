 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jill Doak

  • Updated

born in 1949 in the Bronx to Lester and Beatrice Brooks. She lived on Long Island and Cherry Hill, NJ before coming west. She had artistic talent, in which she later used as a hairdresser and became a great hair cutter. Married her husband Jim in 1982. Two children, Rachel (husband Randy, children Nathan and Isaac) and Sam (wife Sara). She was a wonderful wife and mother and companion. Baby you're the greatest, love and miss you already. Till we meet again. Thanks to Catalina In-Home Services, Tucson Assisted Living Retreat, and Harmony Hospice. Thank you for all you have done. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build back the trust in your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News