born in 1949 in the Bronx to Lester and Beatrice Brooks. She lived on Long Island and Cherry Hill, NJ before coming west. She had artistic talent, in which she later used as a hairdresser and became a great hair cutter. Married her husband Jim in 1982. Two children, Rachel (husband Randy, children Nathan and Isaac) and Sam (wife Sara). She was a wonderful wife and mother and companion. Baby you're the greatest, love and miss you already. Till we meet again. Thanks to Catalina In-Home Services, Tucson Assisted Living Retreat, and Harmony Hospice. Thank you for all you have done. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd.