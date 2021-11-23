HAAG, Jim

passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 18, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on April 24, 1943, to the late Robert and Evelyn Haag. At the age of ten, his family moved to Tucson, Arizona, and after graduating from the University of Arizona in 1966, he relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jim became a CPA and enjoyed a long, varied, and successful banking career in New Mexico, New Orleans, and Florida, where he retired in 2011.

While in New Mexico, he served as President of the Civic Light Opera for many years. He moved to Panama City, Florida, in 1992 and served the community through several local organizations including the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. While serving on the Chamber's Economic Development Alliance in 2002, he won the Distinguished Service Award.

Jim's interests included travel, food and wine, history, golf, genealogy, and US National Parks. While living in the southwest, he piloted his own hot-air balloon, the Pied Piper and he was an avid photographer for many years winning several awards. He was an aficionado of Route 66 and especially enjoyed his book club that started in 2008. After he retired, he earned the designation of Certified BBQ Judge and loved going to competitions in Florida and New Mexico, where his son Rob joined him in the judging circle.