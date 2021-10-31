Jimmy Berndt

64, went to meet his father, Larry Berndt and brother, Larry "David" Berndt, October 5, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lorraine Berndt; mother, Amanda "Andi/Nana" Berndt; sister, Susan (Bob) Olsen; daughter, Melissa (Gerry) Wood; son, Jimmy D. (Andrea) Berndt and his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved their Pop-pop/Uncle Jimmy and his big black truck. He met his wife while working 12 years in the oil fields of Odessa, TX. He persuaded his new wife to move back to Tucson where he loved the beautiful sunsets and amazing mountain views. He worked for Pima County Wastewater Mgt for 32 years and retired only six months ago. He was known for his work ethic, attention to detail, his amazing steaks and love for his dog. May the love of our Creator shine on him. Until we meet again. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.