MURPHY, Jimmy Don

9/24/1934 - 7/25/2021

Born in Gould, OK, raised in Florence, AZ. Graduated from the UofA with a Bachelors Degree in Business. Served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant. Retired from the State of AZ as a Corrections Officer at age 80, becoming one of the oldest to serve. Married Patrica Murphy in 1993, who he said was the love of his life. Also survived by stepdaughter, Jacqueline LeChasseur-Aguilar; son-in-law, Francisco Aguilar and granddaughters, Lili and Gabby. He was well loved. Please join us for a Zoom memorial for Jimmy, Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:00 p.m. Visit www.stfrancisinthefoothills.org, click on the link for Jimmy Murphy Memorial.

