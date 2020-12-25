STEVENS, Jimmy Dale "Jim"
1933 - 2020
Jim passed away on December 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Jim was born in Grady, New Mexico, while his family was in route to Arizona from Texas. They ultimately settled in Casa Grande where he later attended Casa Grande Union High School. Jim played quarterback on the varsity football team while earning an honorable mention as All State quarterback and also led the Cougar football team to a State Championship in 1950. Upon graduation from high school, Jim attended Northern Arizona University on a football scholarship. While at NAU, Jim met and married his wife, Bonnie Bradford of Flagstaff, Arizona. Jim and Bonnie were married for 46 years until her passing in 1999. During Jim's working career he managed Casa Grande Mills and later started his own company in Casa Grande, called Arizona Textile. He also served in the National Guard while living in Casa Grande. Jim and Bonnie moved to Tubac, Arizona in 1980. There he managed and co-owned Tubac Valley Country Club which later became known as Tubac Golf Resort. Jim is survived by his sons, Jimmy Stevens of Tubac, AZ; Jerry Stevens and wife, Laura of Bend, OR; his granddaughter, Lindsay Knapp of Bend, OR; his grandson, James Stevens of Portland, OR and his three great-grandsons, Austin, Ian and Benjamin. Jim's life partner, Wilma Chandler preceded him in death in 2019. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.