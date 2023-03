96, of Green Valley, AZ, died on March 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack Searles. She is survived by children, David (Sachiyo), Carly (Jim), Sarah (Karl) and Gus (Julie). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. No memorial service is planned. Cremation at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, Tucson.