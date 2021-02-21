Jo Swingle

Jo Ann Amos Swingle was born in Tucson, Arizona on January 28, 1931 and passed away on January 10, 2021 just a few weeks shy of her 90th Birthday. "Joby" as she was known to her friends and family was a true Tucson Native spending her entire life in "The Old Pueblo". She shared marvelous stories of Tucson adventures during her childhood. Her insatiable curiosity led her to a lifelong love of education, graduating from Tucson High School, attending her beloved Smith College and earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, and continuing (while raising a family) to earn a Masters of Arts Degree and a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Arizona. She had close ties to the Tucson Creative Dance Center with Barbara Mettler and the Tucson Community School where she was also a teacher while pursuing her education. Joby had a passion and talent for gardening which led to a new career later in life owning and operating The Container Gardening Store in the Joesler adobe on River and Campbell. During her lifetime Joby enjoyed traveling and experiencing unique places around the world. Joby will be remembered and admired for her creativity and artistic talents, her love of the Arts, her vast knowledge of Arizona History, her enthusiasm for reading, her independent spirit, her taste for fine dining, and her gift of entertaining and the wonderful parties she hosted for friends and family. As a family, we cherish those memories of being gathered together in her beautiful home and gardens celebrating holidays, family and life! Joby was preceded in death by her parents, George H. and Edna S. Amos, her brother George H. Amos, Jr. (Buddy) and her loving husband, Roy C. Swingle. She is survived by her children, Thomas Swingle (Toyoko), Patrick Swingle (Carol), Elizabeth Frederiksen, Catherine Wolfson (Mark) and stepchildren, Jan Amator (Fred), Spencer Swingle (Carmen) and Kathy Olson (Dale); grandchildren, Brian and Gary Swingle, Andrea Amator Lee, Clint and Clifford Amator, Seiji and Masashi Swingle, Kayla Swingle, Michaela and Marlee Thompson and Ryan and Mia Wolfson, as well as many great- grandchildren. We look forward to Celebrating Joby's Life when we can all be together again. To honor Joby, donations can be made to Tucson Community School: https://www.tucsoncommunityschool.org/. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.