70, passed peacefully in her sleep with loved ones holding her hand and by her side on February 21, 2021. She was a kind, loving and vibrant force. A beloved mother, friend, and partner, Jo Ann was born in Corpus Christi, TX and later made Tucson, AZ her home. Co-owner of 4th Avenue's Record Room, and pioneer in establishing the local music scene by introducing big acts such as Black Flag, Jo Ann always made time to give her whole heart and guidance to those in need. She is survived by her son, Dillon; his father, Van Christian; longtime life partner, Peter Holpert and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.