Joan Bernstein

85, Born August 8, 1935 Johnstown PA, died on August 6, 2021 at the Allegheny Lutheran Home. Joan was born and raised in Johnstown, PA, and was the oldest of three children of Samuel and Eva (Nefach) Rapoport. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dr. Eugene I. Bernstein; sister, Beth Clare, and brother, Joseph Rapoport. Joan is survived by daughter, Debbie Bernstein, of Tucson AZ; daughter, Tobi Bernstein, of Washington; son, Howard Bernstein, married to Tammy, of Johnstown; grandchildren, Eva Bernstein, Samantha Johnson, Blake, Grant, and Brock Bernstein; great-grandchildren, Alexa Bernstein, and Finn Johnson. Joan graduated from Westmont Hilltop High School and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Penn State University. While there she met her husband, who upon graduation, became a dentist in the US Air Force. First stationed in Oklahoma, Joan taught third grade until they were transferred to Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ, where they decided to raise their family. Joan worked with her husband as the Office Manager running his dental practice, while raising three children. Joan also pursued various opportunities to assist others and served for years as a volunteer suicide prevention counselor. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed traveling, reading, learning, and helping others. Her patience, compassion and empathy were a gift to many. She had a unique ability to truly listen, learn, and care about others. Everyone who interacted with her walked away feeling upbeat and loved. Joan moved back to Johnstown, PA in July 2019 where she reconnected with old friends, made a large group of new friends, and spent a great deal of time with family in the area. She will be sadly missed. A graveside service will be held for close friends and family at Grandview Cemetery located in Johnstown, PA at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021. Please meet at the cemetery office at 11:20 am. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd. Johnstown PA 15905. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital at: www.stjude.org