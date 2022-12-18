Joan Bouchard born September 29, 1931, in Mosinee, WI passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022. Born Joan Resler, she married John Washburn (deceased) in September 1950. Together they had ten children: Karen (Intintoli), Claire, Gerard, Geralyn (Boen), Steven, Mary (Swensen) Christine (deceased), Joanne (Boaz), John, and Margaret (Meadows). Joan, with her first husband John, moved to Tucson in 1954, where she raised her family, many of whom remain in the Tucson area. She later worked at St. Mary's Hospital and AirResearch as an Executive Secretary. She was a devoted Catholic in her early life, attended Sacred Heart Church for many years, and dedicated her time to her family and helping those in need in her immediate community. Joan married her second husband Ray Bouchard in April 1979 and after retirement they embarked on a life of travel around the country, having many adventures along the way; she especially loved the beach and being near the water. After their adventures, they settled back in Tucson to be near her loving family. She frequently sent warm-hearted greetings to her close family members in California and Wisconsin whom she loved dearly and kept in close contact with her life-long friends. With ten children, Joan was blessed with 37 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, and always had a smile, hug, loving words, and thoughtful questions about their lives and interests. She was the center of the family and was always happy to be at family events, where she showered her many family members with love and affection. 91 but gone too soon, our dear wife and mother is laid to rest and will always be remembered as one who asked for so little but gave so very much. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Catalina State Park, Bobcat Amphitheater at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Avenidas.