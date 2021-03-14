Joan Cozzetti

COZZETTI, Joan A.

With heavy hearts we would like to share the passing of Joan A. Cozzetti on February 25, 2021. She died peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born in Pueblo Colorado to Frances and Anthony Zobec. She later became a sister to Mary Beth Zobec (Gold). She was a wonderful wife to Don Cozzetti, her high school sweetheart, an amazing mother and mother-in-law to Dennis (Maggie), Teresa, Evan (Eveline) and Lisa (Don). She cherished being a grandmother to Jessica, Dominic, Chelsea and Alexis and a great grandma to Mason (angel in heaven), Madison and Jamison. She is survived by her cousin Ann Marie Zaletal who through the years has maintained the news from Pueblo with Joanie.

She treasured many great friendships and was always there to welcome people to her home with something to drink and "nibbles". Even when it was extremely difficult for her, she would still try to be a thoughtful hostess.

We will miss her terribly but happy to know she is in eternal peace.

Memorial Service and interment at East Lawn Cemetery, Friday, March 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. All are invited to attend.