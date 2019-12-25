Joan Donoughe

DONOUGHE, Joan Marie (Devine)
Passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. She was 88 years old. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 20, 1931. She married her one and only love, Norman in 1948. Joan loved going to church, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family. She is survived by daughters, Mary See (Richard) and Norma Johnson (Brad); grandchildren, Timothy Johnson, Lisa Holliday, Melissa Napolez and Vikki Sarkiewicz; great-grandmother of ten, great-great-grandmother of five. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman; mother, Mary; father, Charles; brothers, Charles, William, Harry and sister, Alice. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 7749 N Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704.