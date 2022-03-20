Joan Engel

Ron and Joan raised their two children, Mark and Kirsten, in Chicago and the nearby Indiana Dunes, where Joan taught art, science and English at the elementary and college levels and obtained a Ph.D in Creating Writing from the University of Illinois. Together Joan and Ron were members of the Third Unitarian Church in Austin on Chicago's west side and engaged in environmental causes at the local and international levels, seeking to chart a future where humans could live in a respectful relationship with one another and nature. For Joan, this included leadership of the Shirley Hines Fund, a land trust protecting habitats and ecosystems in the Indiana dunes, work with the Center for Humans and Nature in Chicago, engagement with writers, teachers and activists from Australia to New Zealand to Ireland to South Korea, and get-aways to the cottage she and Ron built in northern Michigan close to Isle Royale National Park.