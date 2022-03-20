Joan Engel

Engel, Joan
Joan G. Engel, artist, teacher, mother and wife who deeply cherished her family, friends, colleagues and the natural world, died on March 2, 2022 of pancreatic cancer. The daughter of Hettie Gibb, a hospital secretary, and Walter Gibb, a Baltimore Sun editor, was born March 22, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Ron Engel, with whom she enjoyed a 64-year romance.
Ron and Joan raised their two children, Mark and Kirsten, in Chicago and the nearby Indiana Dunes, where Joan taught art, science and English at the elementary and college levels and obtained a Ph.D in Creating Writing from the University of Illinois. Together Joan and Ron were members of the Third Unitarian Church in Austin on Chicago's west side and engaged in environmental causes at the local and international levels, seeking to chart a future where humans could live in a respectful relationship with one another and nature. For Joan, this included leadership of the Shirley Hines Fund, a land trust protecting habitats and ecosystems in the Indiana dunes, work with the Center for Humans and Nature in Chicago, engagement with writers, teachers and activists from Australia to New Zealand to Ireland to South Korea, and get-aways to the cottage she and Ron built in northern Michigan close to Isle Royale National Park.
In 2015, Joan and Ron established a new home in Tucson, Arizona, two doors from their daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten Engel and Scott Saleska, and granddaughter, Helene Saleska, whom Joan delighted in watching mature. Joan joined the Dry River Poets Collective and took classes at the Poetry Center of the University of Arizona where her creative expression blossomed within her expanded community of persons connected with the Center. Her chapbook, "Where Things Are" is an astute observation of time, love and death mediated through the natural world, a concise encapsulation of the many facets of Joan: author, poet, observer, and wise voice that shared the magnificent beauty of the natural world with all those around her.
Joan is survived by her husband, J. Ronald Engel; son and daughter, J. Mark and Kirsten Engel; daughter-in-law, Isabel Kentengian; son-in-law, Scott Saleska, and grandchildren, Alexander and Michael Engel, and Helene Saleska.