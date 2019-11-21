FISKE, Joan Poole
passed away, peacefully on Veteran's Day - Monday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James "Jim" E. Fiske in July, 2007. Joan was born and raised in Birmingham, England, UK, married Jim on October 24, 1945 and immigrated to the US after WWII. Joan leaves a son, David J. Fiske of Lexington, KY, David's wife Martha Gilley and a daughter, Julie Ann Fiske Wetteland, of Gilbert, AZ and late son-in-law, Raymond C. Wetteland. Joan was grandmother to Marin Fiske, Hunter Fiske of Lexington, KY, Kevin Wetteland of Buckley, WA and Theresa Wetteland-Katz of Chandler, AZ. Joan was a great-grandmother of three great-granddaughters, Alexandria Wetteland of Conway, AR, Jacqueline Wetteland of Buckley, WA, Taylor Katz of Chandler, AZ and of one great-grandson, Brenden Katz of Chandler, AZ. Per Joan's request, she was cremated and there are no services planned. Joan's family thanks all for their caring, support and condolences. Any form of remembrance/donation, in Joan's name, can be made to your favorite charity.