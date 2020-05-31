Joan Flaharty

FLAHARTY, Joan Gable

92, died peacefully on May 7, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. Joan attended Immaculata High School in Detroit and graduated from St Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, Pennsylvania. She Earned a Master's in Education from University of Detroit.

Joan met and married William Flaharty, and they resided in Birmingham, Michigan. She was a mother of five children and enjoyed the dedicated years of nurturing their growth before retiring to Tucson in 1989. She was involved in the Christ Child organization in Michigan and in Tucson. She worked in fashion retail for Mason Stores in Michigan and for Cele Peterson and La Contessa in Tucson.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph, Patrick (Kristen) and Chris (Nichole) Flaharty as well as grandchildren, Katie, Caroline, Kendall, Caelan and Nevan. She is predeceased by husband, William; daughters, Karen Daley (Bruce) and Katherine. A Catholic funeral was held in Fort Myers, and she will be buried in the Detroit area joining other family members.

