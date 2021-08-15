Joan Hemmat

It was with grace and dignity that she passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021, surrounded by generations of her close family. She had recently celebrated her 86th birthday at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Boise, Idaho, Joan received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Boston University in 1957. She was persistent in her pursuit of post-graduate credentials. She was bright and caring, with an extensive career. She attained management roles in psychiatric nursing and addiction counseling. At her core, a kind woman, devoting herself to others in need. Her sharp mind and innate curiosity were her constant companions. Joan was an adventurer. She experienced the diverse beauty and cultures across the United States. She had roots in Idaho, Washington, Massachusetts, Oregon, Hawaii, Connecticut, New York, California, and her last home in Arizona. She traveled abroad, including Iran, where she enjoyed the companionship of her husband and his family in Isphahan. Joan was predeceased by her spouse Dr. Amir Hemmat; her parents Estella and Tom, and her brother, Dewey. Survivors include her two ambitious children, Joanna and Roy; devoted sister, Dolores; beloved grandchildren, Shane and Sophia; stalwart nephews, David, Todd, and Mark; as well as numerous precocious grandnieces and grandnephews. Joan was a quiet fun loving fighter. An idealist. Unafraid to face life on her terms. She never failed to overcome. An inspiration to many throughout her life, as she continues to be with each new day. Per her own wish, plans for private family services are underway. In her honor, it would be appropriate to listen to the wild birds, to cuddle with a favorite pet, and to enjoy a cheeseburger and fries, with some chocolate on the side. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, UNIVERSITY.