Joan Kardel

KARDEL, Joan Otis
died in peace on May 29, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Joan was born on December 2, 1929 in New York, New York. She married William Kardel on February 12, 1953 in Hackensack, New Jersey. They happily settled in Tucson in 1967, sharing 44 loving years of marriage. Joan loved her family and the Sonoran Desert, devoting her life to the service of others. She was an educator, a gardener, an avid volunteer and an inspiration to many. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Stuart. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Kardel Carroll (William) of Tucson, and her son, Scott (Alydia) of Valley Center, California. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Matthew Carroll (Kisa Ruiz) of Washingoton, DC; Katherine Deras (Victor) of Portland, Oregon and Sara Kardel of Tucson and her great-grandson, Kardel Ruiz Carroll. Memorial donations may be made to one of Joan's favorite places at https://tohonochul.org/support/make-your-gift/
