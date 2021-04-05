Joan Kleinerman

-

Volunteering and commitment to the Jewish community was a big part of Joan's life and it started early. She saw this growing up when her father was active with people behind the scenes in the lead-up to the creation of the State of Israel. She felt the responsibility to carry on traditions, remembering the wonderful holiday celebrations at her parents' and grandparents' home.

The main focus of Joan's volunteer work was the Jewish Community Center and Anshei Israel. In their early years as newlyweds, Joan and Ed were instrumental in bringing men's and women's B'nai B'rith chapters to Tucson. For her, as always, these activities were the perfect combination of socializing and doing important community work.

What was important to Joan? Whatever she did with friends or sports or card games had to be the best she could do. She believed sports had purpose, took the challenge seriously and didn't enjoy casual play. Making the effort, knowing how to fail or succeed, not breaking rules because it was convenient... these were her values. She wanted to earn feeling good about herself. "I may have lost but I lost fairly and could hold my head up."

