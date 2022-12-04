Joan Krachtus, 93, of Tucson, passed away November 26, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 47 years to the late John C. Krachtus; loving mother of Diana (Robert) Hubberts, John (Beverly) Krachtus, Jennifer (David) Smith; cherished grandmother of Nina Damavandi, Cameron Damavandi, Kristen Krachtus, John (Ashley) Hubberts, Andyn Hubberts, Kaine Krachtus, Abigail Smith, Payton Smith; the loving daughter of the late Thomas Rolewicz and the late Eileen (Rochlitz) Rolewicz; dear sister of the late Robert (Barbara) Rolewicz; dear sister-in-law of Fred Krachtus, aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She spent the first 58 years of her life in the Chicago area, then in 1987 settled in Tucson. Joan and her husband John loved traveling the country camping, usually joined by family and friends. Joan maintained childhood friendships while continuing to grow new ones throughout her life. Visitation Sunday, December 11th, 1:00 PM with services to follow at Desert Sunset Funeral Home, 3081 West Orange Grove, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org, or have a tree planted in memory of Joan at https://tree.tributestore.com/memorial-tree