Joan Macdonald

MACDONALD, Joan

11/1/1930 - 11/10/2021

Joan was born in Scranton, PA to parents, Charles Morosini and Pearl Zagorsky Morosini. She and her brother, Charles grew up there in a golf loving family. Joan liked to reminisce that their dinner conversation often revolved around the day's golf scores or tournament wins. Joan's love of golf and her involvement in the game would last well into her 80s and resulted in many fond memories of her adventures.

After graduating from Penn State, Joan enjoyed a brief career in retail in Philadelphia. Her marriage to Michael Brennan ended that chapter but lead to a very new and exciting part of her life. As a young bride, she and Michael moved to his ranch in Northern California and Joan loved it. She got her own horse and loved to ride. She enjoyed the people on the ranch and get-togethers with neighboring ranchers. It was all so new to her.

It was in Santa Rosa that she first joined Assistance League and continued her involvement after moving to Tucson, culminating in some 30 years of commitment to volunteering.

After the untimely death of her husband Michael, Joan surrounded herself with friends, golf, bridge and volunteering. She was content.