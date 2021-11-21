Joan Macdonald

MACDONALD, Joan
11/1/1930 - 11/10/2021
Joan was born in Scranton, PA to parents, Charles Morosini and Pearl Zagorsky Morosini. She and her brother, Charles grew up there in a golf loving family. Joan liked to reminisce that their dinner conversation often revolved around the day's golf scores or tournament wins. Joan's love of golf and her involvement in the game would last well into her 80s and resulted in many fond memories of her adventures.
After graduating from Penn State, Joan enjoyed a brief career in retail in Philadelphia. Her marriage to Michael Brennan ended that chapter but lead to a very new and exciting part of her life. As a young bride, she and Michael moved to his ranch in Northern California and Joan loved it. She got her own horse and loved to ride. She enjoyed the people on the ranch and get-togethers with neighboring ranchers. It was all so new to her.
It was in Santa Rosa that she first joined Assistance League and continued her involvement after moving to Tucson, culminating in some 30 years of commitment to volunteering.
After the untimely death of her husband Michael, Joan surrounded herself with friends, golf, bridge and volunteering. She was content.
And then a whole new chapter opened, leading to her marriage to Paul MacDonald, a new world of golf and eventually a move to Tucson. Paul's career as a golf rep created many opportunities to visit and play the best courses and clubs. Joan enjoyed every minute of it. They were a very social couple and enjoyed parties and dinners with their many friends. Joan often commented on how lucky she was to have lived the interesting life that she did.
Joan is predeceased by her husband, Michael Brennan; husband, Paul MacDonald; brother, Charles Morosini and niece, Dana Morosini-Reeve. She is survived by nieces, Deborah Morosini and Adrienne Morosini-Heilman.
In her giving way, Joan leaves generous donations to the arts, several local charities, and Native American schools. She will be greatly missed, but remembered for her tenacity of spirit, humor and loyalty to her friends. She will Rest in Peace with her beloved Paul.
Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation to Assistance League of Tucson, 1307 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ, 85712, or the American Heart Association. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.