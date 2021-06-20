Joan Meyer

MEYER, Joan Halevy Adams
September 20, 1950 - May 26, 2021
On the morning of 26 May 2021, with the morning sun streaming into her room, a most remarkable and deeply loved lady slipped away into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Despite twin afflictions of multiple sclerosis and cancer, Joan kept them at bay for nearly 20 years with grit and good humor. The daughter of Clarence and Anna Halevy, she was born in Yonkers, New York on the 20th of September 1950. A lifelong love for music began with the mastery of the bag pipes by joining the pipe band of Sacred Heart High School and she marched proudly in several parades in Yonkers. Her guitar skills were showcased with a folk group that performed in Carnegie Hall. Married in 1970, she gave birth to her son, Edward that year and daughter, Heather in 1973.
The family moved to Tucson in 1979 and Joan was hired by Diamonds department store at Park Mall. After the Dillards family acquired the store, she moved into management positions with the new organization. Retail became her latest success. Divorced in the mid-1980s, she overcame the trauma of being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and continued to excel in her career with Dillard's while raising her children.
A chance meeting with the owner-operator of a pool cleaning company called in to rescue her backyard pool led to a love that brought new happiness into her life, a love sanctified by their marriage in 1992 which sustained her through the remaining years of her life. Melding her family with his proved to be the most rewarding success of her many careers and the one she prized the most. After leaving Dillards, Joan enjoyed working as office manager and assistant to the principals of Robinson and Shades interior designers. Retirement for her and Tom brought new horizons into focus as they RV'd their way into summers working in national parks and traveling throughout the US. Unfortunately, after their last year of managing bookstores in Yellowstone National Park, she came home to discover that she had developed breast cancer. Despite intensive treatment, it metastasized, and eventually overcame her best efforts to control it.
Joan is survived by Tom, her loving husband of over 28 years; brother, Richard (MaryAnn); sisters, Terry (Al) and Ann, (K-M); three sons, Edward (Edna May), Michael (Lorie), Patrick; two daughters, Heather {Damon} and Theresa (Brian) as well as six grandchildren, Alexander, Christopher, Kayden, Peyton, Presley and Chase. Joan was predeceased by her sister, Marian. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews as well as her many friends in Tucson and Pinetop-Lakeside. The family appreciates the professionalism and compassion of the staff at Casa La Luz who assisted us in establishing a place of comfort and peace in her own home surrounded by and interacting with her family. Thanks also to the dedicated physicians and staff of the Banner University Cancer Center who worked so hard to save her life. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 South Houghton Road. Inurnment will be at the Marana Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.