Joan Meyer

MEYER, Joan Halevy Adams

September 20, 1950 - May 26, 2021

On the morning of 26 May 2021, with the morning sun streaming into her room, a most remarkable and deeply loved lady slipped away into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Despite twin afflictions of multiple sclerosis and cancer, Joan kept them at bay for nearly 20 years with grit and good humor. The daughter of Clarence and Anna Halevy, she was born in Yonkers, New York on the 20th of September 1950. A lifelong love for music began with the mastery of the bag pipes by joining the pipe band of Sacred Heart High School and she marched proudly in several parades in Yonkers. Her guitar skills were showcased with a folk group that performed in Carnegie Hall. Married in 1970, she gave birth to her son, Edward that year and daughter, Heather in 1973.

The family moved to Tucson in 1979 and Joan was hired by Diamonds department store at Park Mall. After the Dillards family acquired the store, she moved into management positions with the new organization. Retail became her latest success. Divorced in the mid-1980s, she overcame the trauma of being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and continued to excel in her career with Dillard's while raising her children.