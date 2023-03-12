Joan Wilson Thompson Norvelle Joan was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 14, 1939 and passed away on March 6. 2023. She was a graduate of Fair Park High School, Centenary College, LSU and earned a PhD from the University of Arizona in accounting. For twenty years she taught accounting at the University. After retirement, she began a second career as a certified fraud examiner which lasted ten years. Joan and her associate, Richard Nossen, worked on cases of white-collar crime and money laundering, coining the term "forensic accounting.' They also published a book on this subject, as well as giving seminars to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies throughout the USA on how to prosecute this kind of crime. Joan was an avid reader, and an ardent fan of the NFL. Her other big interest was world travel and she visited over fifty countries, including a trip to Indonesia to see the Komodo Dragons. She is predeceased by her first husband, Larry C. Thompson and her son, Cole Thompson. She is survived by a brother, Jeff Rowe and a sister, Jill Bowman, as well as many nieces and nephews Per her request, no services will be held.