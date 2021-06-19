Joan Pawlowske

 Skip to main content
FLOOD PAWLOWSKE, Joan Irene Gray

Born February 27, 1934 reborn and moved to her new heavenly home June 12, 2021. Joan loved family and friends and was quite the conversationalist. She thrived on being surrounded by those she loved. She shared her faith and prayed for all to come to know Jesus. Joan was widowed twice and raised five children. She had 11 grandchildren, 19 greats and one great-great- granddaughter. She was blessed with 87 years and so were we. Joan's ashes will be placed in her family plot in NY. In her memory find something that is precious to you and give it to someone you love. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.

