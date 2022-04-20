Joan Pearson

Joan was taken to Heaven on April 9, 2022 to be with the Lord. She was born on May 9, 1931 in Searcy, Arkansas to Florence and Carl Blasingame. Joan came to Tucson in 1954 and raised three children there. She worked at both the Pioneer Hotel and Bistro restaurants until she met and married Ralph Pearson, owner of Interiors by Holiday House in 1967. Ralph was a pioneer in the manufacturing of quality custom furniture and wrought iron furniture in Tucson. After the untimely death of Ralph in 1978, Joan took the helm of the company, and guided the business for an additional 10 years. She served as the President of Holiday House Interiors until 1988, when she retired. She was a founding member of the Tucson Soroptimist Charter, actively working to increase woman owned businesses in Southern Arizona and Mexico. She travelled to Europe in an exchange program in Austria with the Soroptimists. Joan was an active singer in the Sweet Adeline's for over 25 years. She is survived by her sisters, Nelda and Joyce and brother, Lonny (Sharon). Joan is also survived by her loving children, Sondra (Tom), Junior (Lucy) and Steve. Joan also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Andrea, Kevin, Chrisann, Tarah; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews. Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; child, Regina Gail and older brother, Lowell. Joan loved to travel throughout the United States, going on adventures in Alaska, California, Washington, down South and the mid-West where she enjoyed spending time with her wonderful friends. She especially loved gathering with her family for the holidays. She was a passionate UofA Wildcat fan and carried season football tickets for over 40 years. Joan was a Christian and member of Country Club church of Christ congregation and was dedicated in her love of God. Her services will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 and burial at East Lawn Cemetery at noon in Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joan's name could be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Tucson, Arizona.