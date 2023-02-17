Jo's life of more than 96 years was characterized by joy of family and friends, unbridled optimism, resilience in moments of hardship, exuberance in times of celebration, and daily appreciation for the fragile thread of life we share with each other. Her life journey included growing up with three siblings in a closely knit family, two happy long marriages, two sons, and five stepchildren. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews now survive her. The members of her original childhood family preceded her in death, including two husbands with whom she shared married life for a total of nearly sixty years, the majority of those years in Tucson. Her first husband, Sydney Rumel died in 1970 and her second husband, Mark Wilson, Sr., died in 2003. Family remained her greatest sense of accomplishment and legacy, where she ultimately wore the mantle of family matriarch among her immediate family and extended family of nieces and nephews. She may have taken her last breath, but her kind and generous spirit lives on with her family, who were privileged to be at her bedside in her last moments through the gracious support of TMC Hospice Care. Cremation arrangements by Desert Rose Mortuary.