TOMB, Joan
November 22, 1934 - June 23, 2020
Joan passed away peacefully on June 23rd, surrounded in her final days and hours by family and friends in her beloved apartment at Atria Campana del Rio, Tucson, AZ. Joan lived a full and fulfilling life of 85 years and her memory will be deeply cherished by her surviving children, Laura Reddy, Leslie Katz, David Tomb and Libby Tomb; their spouses/life partners, Paul Pinthon and Leo Katz; grandchildren, Pavan Reddy, Varun Reddy, Ezra Katz and Anna Costa; their spouses/life partners, Michelle Schatz, Zach Baker and Nic Costa and great- grandson, Leo Dennis Costa, as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Joan was an adventurer, seeker, mentor, and friend, and the true matriarch of our family. She touched hearts and impacted minds from her roots in NY, NJ and PA, to her community in Auroville India, to her final home in Tucson. Her passion for life, learning, and the evolution of the human spirit were endless. It was this passion that led her in the 1970s to Auroville - the City of Dawn - founded in 1968 with the purpose of being "a living embodiment of actual human unity". It guided her decision to work for a time as a tour guide at Biosphere 2, volunteer with hospice, and be a part of several intentional community circles. We will miss Joan's unique and powerful presence in our day to day lives but hope to carry her legacy into the future through our actions to care for each other, our communities, and our world. Tax deductible donations may be made in Joan's memory to aviusa.org/donations-2/. Funds will support projects that provide housing, care, and community for seniors in Auroville, one of Joan's passions.
