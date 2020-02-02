Joanie Werthmuller

WERTHMULLER, Joanie M.
76, passed away January 21, 2020 on her birthday. She was born in 1944 at the Stork's Nest in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by Louie, husband of 56 years along with her two children, Judy Copeland (Ken) and Kevin Werthmuller (Jennifer) and four grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many and will be greatly missed. She retired after 25 years from the University of Arizona Police Department. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Church and worked with St. Vincent de Paul pantry collectively for over 20 years. Joanie was special to all that knew her and is now in heaven with her mother, father, sister, and brother. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass located at 601 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ. A reception will be held at the church hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for St. Vincent de Paul.