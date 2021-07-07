JoAnn Alldredge

 Skip to main content
ALLDREDGE, JoAnn

JoAnn, born April 17, 1936, Teacher, avid artist, All Saints and St. Phillips (Episcopal) Alter Guild member, mother and friend to many, departed this world May 20, 2021.

She was born and raised in Yuma AZ, attended the UofA, graduated with a BA in Elementary Education. Married Byron Alldredge and lived most of her life in Phoenix, AZ, where they raised their children together.

She moved to Tucson to be near her family.

She is survived by her son, Bruce (Sari); daughter, Beth (Jon) and her grandchildren, Keegan, Clay, Trevor, Mia and Parker.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at St. Phillips in the Hills church.

