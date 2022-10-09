Joann Belvedere

Larry S Young 09/27/1948-10/09/2021 Larry Stephen Young 73 passed away 10-09-2021. He is survived by his wife Jean of 50 years, children Alan, Brian, and Donna, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. He was born in Altoona, PA and spent his adult life in Tucson. He graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree from the U of A in 1970. He retired from the engineering department after 42 years with the phone company. He was a life member of IEEE and Sons of the Pioneers. His confidence, honesty, strength, and stories made him the best husband and father a family could have asked for. He is deeply loved and missed by his family and friends.