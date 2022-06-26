Joann Harmon, age 89, died peacefully at her home in Oro Valley, Arizona, on May 19, 2022. Joann was born and raised in Springfield, Illinois. She graduated from Feitshans High School in 1951 and moved to Tucson in 1958. Although Joann spent most of her years as a homemaker, she also helped many homemakers and other women through her work at PHASE (Project for Homemakers Seeking Employment) where she served as secretary to its director during the 1990s. Joann had a kind heart and a generous spirit. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved to read, and loved to cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold David Harmon, and is survived by her sons, Jerry Harmon (Nan Badgett) of Tucson; Craig Harmon (Myrna) of Show Low, AZ, and Kevin Harmon (Colleen) of Cibolo, TX, and four grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on July 21, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Casas Church 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation and Funeral Care.