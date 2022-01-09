Joanne Benoit

BENOIT, Joanne Norma (Korom)

Memorial services for Joanne Norma (Korom) Benoit, 85, of Minco, Oklahoma, will be set for a later date in Ohio.

Joanne (Korom) Benoit was born in Barberton, Ohio on March 18, 1936, she died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home in Minco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Korom, Sr. and Elnora Mae (Syphers) Wilcox; brothers, William Korom, Joseph Korom, Jr., Melvin Korom and Donald Korom; sisters, Eileen Coleman, Lois Hitchcock, Dorothy Blackwell and Edith Martin.

Joanne is survived by sons, Thomas J. Kitzmiller, James A. Kitzmiller and John A. Kitzmiller; daughters, Sharon L. Brutz, Norma L. Hall and Carol R. Kitzmiller; sisters, Judith Parish and Irma Wilson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by HUBER-REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME.