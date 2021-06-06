Joanne Glover

passed away on June 20, 2020. Joanne was born on November 26, 1934 to Cleve and Lavina Keith. Her childhood took place on a farm in Steamburg, NY. She completed high school at Union Springs Academy before continuing her education at Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Mass, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Her journey eventually led her to the V.A. Hospital in Tucson, AZ, where she retired. Joanne passed away in Michigan, surrounded by loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Glover and is survived by four children along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Desert View Baptist Church, 17610 S. La Canada Drive, in Sahuarita, Arizona, at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Desert View Baptist Church.