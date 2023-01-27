Joanne Goglin

On January 24, 2023, Joanne M. Goglin, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at sixty-five after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was with her children in a room with a view of the Arizona desert she loved. Joanne was born March 25, 1957, to William and Frances Wiggins in Minneapolis, MN. In high school, she fell in love with the Sonoran Desert on a family trip and ultimately settled in Tucson, AZ. Her entire life was spent in service to others. She worked as an aerobics instructor and massage therapist for her four-plus decades in Arizona. She also served others through Casas Church and community groups like Sons of Norway. She brought health and healing to countless people. Joanne was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her children and her four beloved grandchildren who brought her so much joy and love; son Dustin (Leah) Johnston and his children August (9) and Elise (6), and daughter Danita (Chris) Glenn and her children Brayden (7) and Asher (5). She is also survived by her brothers David (Frances) Wiggins and Thomas Wiggins, sister-in-law Nancy Jones, nieces and nephews Aaron (Willow) Wiggins, Will (Amanda) Wiggins, and Bryan (Shannon) Wiggins, and their children. The family extends its thanks to the dozens of friends who helped her battle and conquer breast cancer and showed up ready for this fight. Your care and love for Joanne will not be forgotten. A family service will be scheduled for a later date.