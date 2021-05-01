Joanne Hamilton

 Skip to main content
HAMILTON, Joanne Kane

Our angel mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt, Joanne Kane Hamilton left this world on April 28, 2021 and traveled on to Jesus' garden of paradise. Born January 10, 1931, Joanne attended the University of Maryland from 1950-1952. She married Jay R Hamilton Jr., Ofc United States Naval Academy, in 1953, with whom she created a family of six children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. As a parishioner and Eucharist Minister at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, and volunteer cooking holiday meals for students at the Newman Center. Joanne was twice blessed with traveling to Israel. Services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.

