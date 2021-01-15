Joanne Tarantola

TARANTOLA , Joanne Margaret
was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Tucson in 1983 where she attended and graduated from The U of A. She started her career running several small businesses in Arizona. In 1991, she joined the family business and ran day to day operations until her death. She had many Philanthropic endeavors. She served as President for EWI where she was a well-respected leader who helped many. She touched many lives and will be sorely missed. Preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Philomena Tarantola, as well as her grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by her beloved Romeo Vincent; brothers, Anthony (Debbie), Vincent (Yvette) and Anna; her nephews and niece, Marc, Phylicia (Kevin) and Vinnie and many aunts, uncles, cousins, Godchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway, Saturday January 16, 2021. Visitation 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday January 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary. Monday, January 18, 2021 with burial Mass at 10:00 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd., Tucson, AZ 85748 entombment to follow at East Lawn Cemetery.