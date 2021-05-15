Joaquin Kremer

Beloved partner, brother, son and friend, passed away April 3, 2021, age 51. He lived in the California Bay Area thru 6th grade, Phoenix thru high school, then Tucson. Joaquin was gregarious, loving, smart, funny, supportive, and compassionate. He was, and wanted to be remembered as, "a good person who worked hard and learned to keep his word. He stayed true to his core beliefs." He earned a BS and MBA at UofA and was a proud alum...Bear Down! He was a Sr. Software Engineer at IBM, where he worked for 24 years. He liked BBQing for others to enjoy and was active in community and online groups where his contributions will be missed. He also loved Slugger (his dog), the 49ers, and Bruce Springsteen! Joaquin's legacy playlist: The River, Hungry Heart, Mansion on the Hill, Darkness on the Edge of Town, Racing in the Streets, Tucson Train. Joaquin is survived by his partner Kathie McGrath; sisters, Melissa Glasson, Belinda Kremer and Jocelyn Kremer; (his mother Tahitia Kremer predeceased him); niece Lauren Bicknell and nephew Justin Glasson; great-nieces; and friends. We will miss you and your love and laughter Joaquin, Wok, Wokman, Brother! Please consider donating to a blood bank in Joaquin's memory.