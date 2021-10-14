BARR, Jody

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Jody Barr (Joanne Mauler) passed away in Tucson, Arizona on October 10, 2021. Jody and her sister, Jeanne Sweet were born to their parents, Victor and Leah Gross in Omaha, Nebraska. Jody was born on April 13, 1933. She grew up in Omaha and attended the University of Nebraska.

Jody married Doug Fratt, an Air Force pilot, and they had three children, Jeffrey Fratt (wife Yvonne), Becky Taylor (husband Clay) and Amy Jo (husband Michael). Following a divorce, she and her children moved to Tucson in 1966. Her family continued to grow to 20 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Jody began her career in banking at Southern Arizona Bank and retired as Assistant Vice President ten years later, at which time she began her retail career as owner of a lady's boutique and later as owner of a tourist gift shop at the Hidden Valley Inn.

Jody enjoyed traveling, all forms of games, the arts, and creative crafts. She was a master craftsperson, creating hundreds of art pieces over the years.