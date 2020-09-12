 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Garcia

Joe Garcia

  • Updated

GARCIA, Joe R.

85, of Tucson passed away peacefully September 1, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Other than his family, Joe's proudest accomplishments were that he served his country in the US Army, achieved his High School Diploma as an adult, and BA degree. As a Cinco De Mayo baby he was destined to love music, become a Mariachi and play throughout his adult life. Joe will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News