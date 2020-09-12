Joe Garcia

GARCIA, Joe R.
85, of Tucson passed away peacefully September 1, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Other than his family, Joe's proudest accomplishments were that he served his country in the US Army, achieved his High School Diploma as an adult, and BA degree. As a Cinco De Mayo baby he was destined to love music, become a Mariachi and play throughout his adult life. Joe will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.
